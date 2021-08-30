Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 110,300 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the July 29th total of 78,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 316,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGD. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 18.7% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,338,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after purchasing an additional 842,435 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,870,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 34,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 36.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,757,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 468,502 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,515,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 4.2% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,439,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 57,401 shares in the last quarter.

IGD stock opened at $6.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.03. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $6.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%.

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

