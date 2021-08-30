W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Stake Raised by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WPC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $42,284,000. OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,952,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,087,000 after acquiring an additional 311,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 596,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,191,000 after acquiring an additional 242,174 shares during the last quarter. 54.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WPC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $77.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $60.68 and a one year high of $82.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.02.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.61%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

