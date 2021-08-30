Wajax (TSE:WJX) Trading 0.7% Higher

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX)’s share price traded up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$24.43 and last traded at C$24.26. 27,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 76,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.09.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Wajax from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Wajax from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wajax from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wajax from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.97. The firm has a market cap of C$522.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.11%.

About Wajax (TSE:WJX)

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

