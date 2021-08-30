Waldencast Acquisition (NASDAQ:WALD) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78. 255 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85.

Get Waldencast Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WALD. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,177,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,990,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $992,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,492,000. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.