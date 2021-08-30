Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,441,455 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Walmart worth $626,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $184,299,030.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,307,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 363,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total value of $53,301,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,659,592.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,140,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,512,536,440. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $147.17. 44,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,303,675. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.25. The stock has a market cap of $412.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

