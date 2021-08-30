Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,378 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,723 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $106,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT stock traded up $1.18 on Monday, reaching $147.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,445,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,336,647. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $413.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. increased their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $1,436,298.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 415,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total transaction of $58,389,713.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,310,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,140,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,512,536,440 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

