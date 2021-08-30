Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given “Buy” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Walmart (NYSE:WMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $170.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.89 on Monday, hitting $147.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,303,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.25. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $413.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total value of $1,436,298.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 363,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total value of $53,301,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,659,592.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,140,784 shares of company stock worth $3,512,536,440 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 81.8% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Walmart by 13.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,168,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Walmart by 10.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,023,000 after buying an additional 32,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,694,000 after buying an additional 19,672 shares in the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

