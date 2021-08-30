Wam Alternative Assets Limited (ASX:WMA) Plans Final Dividend of $0.02

Wam Alternative Assets Limited (ASX:WMA) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, October 10th.

About Wam Alternative Assets

Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Ltd specializes in investments in venture capital, private equity, private real estate including infrastructure, commodities, farmland, agricultural water entitlements, and real assets such as water rights.

