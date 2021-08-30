Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.83 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) will announce $150.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $168.40 million and the lowest is $133.25 million. Warrior Met Coal posted sales of $180.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full year sales of $777.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $682.05 million to $873.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $957.99 million, with estimates ranging from $905.78 million to $986.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Warrior Met Coal.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $227.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HCC shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $22.31 on Monday. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warrior Met Coal (HCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.