Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Director Joseph J. Marcaurele Sells 1,000 Shares

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:WASH traded down $1.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $910.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.75. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.58.
Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 13.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WASH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5,611.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,332,000 after buying an additional 561,221 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $5,995,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,325,000 after buying an additional 115,758 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 205.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after buying an additional 72,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 526,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,302,000 after purchasing an additional 56,936 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Washington Trust Bancorp
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.
