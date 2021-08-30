Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Director Joseph J. Marcaurele Sells 1,000 Shares

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH traded down $1.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $910.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.75. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.58.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 13.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WASH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5,611.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,332,000 after buying an additional 561,221 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $5,995,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,325,000 after buying an additional 115,758 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 205.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after buying an additional 72,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 526,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,302,000 after purchasing an additional 56,936 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

