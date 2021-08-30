Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Director Sells $40,824.00 in Stock

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $40,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.57. The company had a trading volume of 36,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,619. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $910.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.75.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 168.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 103,240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

