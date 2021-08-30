WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires 20,128 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 254.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,128 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $13,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 33.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 240.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROP opened at $478.55 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.90 and a 12 month high of $499.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 price objective (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 target price (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.29.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

