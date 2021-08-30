WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires 2,181 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $119.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.46. The company has a market cap of $211.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $121.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.