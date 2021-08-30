WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires 312 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 92.9% during the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in Moderna by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,371,000 after acquiring an additional 26,740 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 240,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,588,000 after purchasing an additional 16,228 shares in the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $368.06 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $497.49. The firm has a market cap of $148.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.07.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.34, for a total transaction of $3,990,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,165,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,575,919.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.04, for a total value of $1,035,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,719,570 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus raised their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.71.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

