WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires 9,748 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,748 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $16,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 890.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Compass Point upped their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

Shares of TFC opened at $57.97 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $77.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

