WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys 11,201 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 212,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 242,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $46.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.11. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.