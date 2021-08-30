WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys 2,502 Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned approximately 0.07% of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies worth $10,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 127,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,220,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,772,000 after buying an additional 1,669,278 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 498.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 58,740 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $384,089.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,007.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $238,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WAB. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $90.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.34. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a one year low of $55.83 and a one year high of $90.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.07.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

