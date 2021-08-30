WASHINGTON TRUST Co Decreases Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,562 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 279.9% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at $769,652.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMI. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

