WASHINGTON TRUST Co Grows Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.4% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 19.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 77.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 640,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,662,000 after acquiring an additional 279,930 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in Waste Management by 13.4% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 21,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.8% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 58,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,150.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,925 shares of company stock valued at $25,654,848 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $154.15 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $154.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.98. The company has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.25.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

