WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $11.57 Million Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 76.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,198 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 64,875 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned about 0.15% of Globus Medical worth $11,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Globus Medical by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 112,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Globus Medical by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,422 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 19,694.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical stock opened at $81.63 on Monday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $83.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.54.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $69,338.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $65,260.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,812 shares of company stock worth $10,165,539. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

