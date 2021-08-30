WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $2.38 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of VNQ opened at $106.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.06. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

