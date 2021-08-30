WASHINGTON TRUST Co Increases Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $10,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 80.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $82.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.84.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATVI. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

