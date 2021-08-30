WASHINGTON TRUST Co Increases Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $15,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.32.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $156.35 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $157.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.24. The firm has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.06%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

