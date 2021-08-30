WASHINGTON TRUST Co Increases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,636,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,405,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.33.

S&P Global stock opened at $438.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $423.04. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $446.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

