WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases 31,195 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,195 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $63.24 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $65.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

