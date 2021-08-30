WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases 7,409 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,653 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $19,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.77. 13,213,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,450,090. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.84. The stock has a market cap of $226.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

