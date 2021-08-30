WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases 806 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,816 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $15,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.2% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.92.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $266.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,330.00. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.