WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases Shares of 147,026 Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 147,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned about 0.14% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AY. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.5% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of AY stock opened at $38.25 on Monday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 115.91 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $375.99 million for the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 2.87%. Analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,433.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AY shares. UBS Group started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.