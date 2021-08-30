WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 23,607 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,607 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $9,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KSU. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KSU. Raymond James cut their target price on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.64.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $294.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 223.08 and a beta of 1.07. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

