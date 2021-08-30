WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 3,030 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $14,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,255,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,465,000 after buying an additional 162,208 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,144 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,929,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,295,000 after purchasing an additional 320,908 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sysco by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,728,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,306,000 after purchasing an additional 161,578 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,826,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,331,000 after purchasing an additional 497,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

Shares of SYY opened at $80.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 79.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $53.85 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 130.56%.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

