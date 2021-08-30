WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 32,328 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,328 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned 0.06% of Invitation Homes worth $13,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. Zelman & Associates cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $40.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.85, a PEG ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.46. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $41.20.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

