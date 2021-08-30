Watchman Group Inc. Acquires 2,354 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Watchman Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 208.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,484 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Tesla by 53.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total transaction of $840,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,492,715.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,175 shares of company stock valued at $38,151,862. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded up $10.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $722.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,833,875. The stock has a market cap of $715.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.88 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $677.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $585.89.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.