Watchman Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Watchman Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. DocuSign accounts for approximately 2.2% of Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 58.3% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign stock traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $304.76. The stock had a trading volume of 17,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,078. The firm has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 107.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $179.49 and a one year high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.00.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

