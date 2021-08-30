Watchman Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Watchman Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.3% of Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.1% in the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $83,000.

Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.67. 17,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,029,886. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $82.11 and a 12 month high of $83.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

