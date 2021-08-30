Watchman Group Inc. Purchases 788 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Watchman Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,319 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 2.0% of Watchman Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $29,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

Shares of QCOM traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,979,309. The company has a market cap of $165.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.94. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $108.30 and a 52-week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.