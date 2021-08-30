Watchman Group Inc. Sells 1,859 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Watchman Group Inc. lessened its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,291 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. D.R. Horton comprises 2.2% of Watchman Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,344,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,064,000 after buying an additional 120,402 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,004,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,125,000 after purchasing an additional 61,418 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,249,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,259,000 after purchasing an additional 20,190 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,201,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,914,000 after purchasing an additional 231,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,983,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,740,000 after purchasing an additional 76,132 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.89. 22,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,094,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.66. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

