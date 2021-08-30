Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 28,960 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.10% of Waters worth $21,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,886,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waters news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total transaction of $1,593,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,553,775.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAT opened at $407.35 on Monday. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $187.31 and a 12-month high of $412.10. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $378.63.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

