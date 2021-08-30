Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the July 29th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.7 days.

Shares of WFTSF stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. Wavefront Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Company Profile

Wavefront Technology Solutions, Inc engages in enhancing oil and gas production. It specializes in design of fluid injection technology for oil well stimulations, secondary oil recovery, and environmental groundwater remediation. The company was founded by Brett C. Davidson, Timothy Spanos, and Maurice Dusseault in 1997 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

