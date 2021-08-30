Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the July 29th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.7 days.
Shares of WFTSF stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. Wavefront Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04.
Wavefront Technology Solutions Company Profile
