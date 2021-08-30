Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.9% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.79. 6,007,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.62. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

