Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,117,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,133,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 22.1% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. owned 0.42% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000.

DFAC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.87. 2,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,619. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.02. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $28.03.

