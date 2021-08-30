Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Takes $38.18 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 249,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,177,000. Airbnb makes up 14.8% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.06.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $2.13 on Monday, hitting $156.31. The company had a trading volume of 110,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,833,272. The company has a market capitalization of $98.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.38.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $3,528,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,327 shares in the company, valued at $31,659,269.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 122,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $17,123,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,183,005 shares of company stock valued at $466,092,000 in the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

