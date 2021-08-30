WebDollar 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $169,682.00 (WEBD)

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last week, WebDollar has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. WebDollar has a total market cap of $7.85 million and approximately $169,682.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WebDollar coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000425 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.39 or 0.00144290 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000080 BTC.

WEBD is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 17,498,918,628 coins and its circulating supply is 13,550,970,371 coins. WebDollar’s official message board is medium.com/@webdollar . The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io . WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WebDollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WebDollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WebDollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

