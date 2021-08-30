Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

Stock analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Weber (NYSE:WEBR) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

WEBR has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Weber in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Weber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

NYSE WEBR opened at $16.27 on Monday. Weber has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $20.44.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

