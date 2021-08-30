Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Weber (NYSE:WEBR) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WEBR. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Weber in a report on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Weber in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE WEBR opened at $16.27 on Monday. Weber has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $20.44.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

