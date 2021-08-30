Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Shares Up 7.6%

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.50. 33,440 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,630,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.27.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEBR. KeyCorp began coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Weber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

About Weber (NYSE:WEBR)

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

