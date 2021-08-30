Wedbush Boosts BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $152.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price objective increased by analysts at Wedbush from $141.00 to $152.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 82.01% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BMRN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.80.
NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $83.51 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $71.35 and a one year high of $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.54.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,704,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,731,000 after acquiring an additional 621,482 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 273,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,491,000 after acquiring an additional 18,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 35,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
