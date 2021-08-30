Wedbush Boosts BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $152.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price objective increased by analysts at Wedbush from $141.00 to $152.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 82.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BMRN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.80.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $83.51 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $71.35 and a one year high of $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.54.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. On average, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,704,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,731,000 after acquiring an additional 621,482 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 273,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,491,000 after acquiring an additional 18,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 35,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.