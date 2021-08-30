Wedbush Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report released on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.10. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.09 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DKS. Cowen boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.10.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $138.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.96. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $138.58.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $490,380,000 after buying an additional 1,060,510 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $190,564,000 after buying an additional 850,682 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 105.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 951,400 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $72,449,000 after buying an additional 488,000 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 320.1% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 494,726 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,673,000 after buying an additional 376,974 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.8% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,974,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $150,388,000 after buying an additional 352,979 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

