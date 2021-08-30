Wedbush Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report released on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.55) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($3.00). Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($9.24) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.86) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.94 EPS.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 9,108.77% and a negative return on equity of 53.87%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ASND. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.88.

Shares of ASND opened at $154.76 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $183.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.