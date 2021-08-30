Wedbush Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Burlington Stores in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.69. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.01 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BURL. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, July 16th. increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.55.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $309.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $330.35. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $189.99 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 114.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 110.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

