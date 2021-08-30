Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Laird Superfood (LSF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT: LSF):

8/17/2021 – Laird Superfood was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Laird Superfood Inc. provides plant-based superfood products. Laird Superfood Inc. is based in Sisters, United States. “

8/12/2021 – Laird Superfood was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $43.00.

8/12/2021 – Laird Superfood had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Laird Superfood had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $70.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Laird Superfood was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Laird Superfood Inc. provides plant-based superfood products. Laird Superfood Inc. is based in Sisters, United States. “

Shares of NYSEMKT LSF traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.69. The stock had a trading volume of 26,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,757. The company has a market cap of $177.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.04.

Get Laird Superfood Inc alerts:

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). Laird Superfood had a negative return on equity of 25.19% and a negative net margin of 61.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laird Superfood, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul Jr. Hodge sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 35.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 119.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 66.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 85.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood in the second quarter worth about $65,000. 33.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Laird Superfood Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laird Superfood Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.